Paul Wasicek, 86, of Wharton, passed away at a nursing home in Wharton on Sept. 1, 2020. He was born July 28, 1934 in East Bernard to the late Jerry Wasicek and Rose Timel Wasicek.
Paul attended schools in East Bernard and then served in the U.S. Army. Paul was a heavy equipment operator for the City of Wharton. In his spare time, he worked on the farm or fixing tractors. He liked to take apart small engines and repair them. He also enjoyed working in his flower beds and gardening. Paul’s love for animals led him to meet his wife, Elizabeth Pence and they were married on Dec. 18, 2017.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister Josephine Krenek; brothers: Alvin Wasicek and Bennie Wasicek.
He is survived by his wife Elizabeth Wasicek of Wharton, step-children: Sara Varela of Houston, Jareb Varela of Rosenberg, and Jordan Melcher of Huntsville; seven grandchildren; sister Elsie Fojtik of Lane City; brother Leonard Wasicek of Kingwood; and very good friends Steve and Gloria Torres; along with his dogs Bubba and Lady Bug.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, Sept. 12 starting at 1 p.m. at Wharton Funeral Home. Funeral service will begin at 4 p.m. with the Rev. Debbie Cenko, who married the couple, officiating. Burial with military honors will follow at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery.
Funeral services are under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at whartonfuneralhome.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.