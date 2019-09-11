Lupe Cadriel passed away after a long illness on Aug. 21, 2019. He was born on July 1, 1941 to Solomon and Maria Cadriel.
He is survived by his brother: Joe Cadriel of Bay City; sisters: Petra Cadriel Longoria of Wharton, and Rosie Morales of Bay City; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A rosary was held at Compean Funeral Home and recited by Deacon Billy Guerrero of Rosenberg. Final resting place was held at Internment San Gabriel Cemetery Annex in Beasley. A very special and warm thank you to the pallbearers Paul Cadriel, Bobby Cadriel, Lester Williams, Austin Williams, Leroy Longoria II, Chris Ramirez, and Ricky Longoria.
My deepest gratitude and thank you to my brother Joe Cadriel and Mary Perez Longoria for their help in my time of need.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.