Funeral Services for Ms. Alma Clair Curtis, 84, of Wharton, will be at St. James Missionary Baptist Church at 11 a.m., Saturday, April 1. Burial will follow at St. James Cemetery with Pastor C. Hearse officiating.
Ms. Curtis died March 23, 2021 in Wharton.
She was born May 8, 1936 in Wharton to Garfield and Rosie Lee Dickerson Curtis. Alma Curtis worked as a homemaker for herself.
Surviving are her son Clyde Curtis of Houston; daughters: Helen Elam of Houston, Jocelyn Jones of Spring, and Sandra Curtis of Wharton; sisters: Linda Black and Zelma Perkins, both of Wharton, and Alene Collins of Houston; nine grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren; and a host of relatives and friends.
Visitation will be Wednesday between 1-6 p.m. Friends may call after 12 p.m.
Must wear a mask upon entering the Gooden-Hatton Funeral Home Chapel.
