Mrs. Arlilia Mae Taylor, 87 yrs. old of Kendleton passed away December 07, 2021. Mrs. Taylor was born on August 30,1934 in Wharton to Prince Scott and Lurene Jackson Scott.
Mrs. Taylor is survived by her many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Services will be Saturday, December 18 at 11:00 a.m. at Little Zion Missionary Baptist Church.
Visitation will be Saturday 10:00-11:00 a.m. at Little Zion Missionary Baptist Church.
Services under the direction of Gooden-Hatton funeral Home 110 North East Avenue, Wharton, Tx. 77488. 979-532-3602
