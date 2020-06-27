George Otradovsky, 80, of Bonus, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at his residence in Wharton. He was born in Wharton on June 28, 1939 to the late Alfred and Othelia Selcer Otradovsky.
George was raised in Bonus and attended Crescent schools. He worked as a gauger in the oil and gas industry for many years. He enjoyed his horses and cattle and fishing in his early years.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brother Rudy Otradovsky.
George is survived by his daughters: Donna Wessels and husband Gus of Louise, and Katherine Murphy and husband Pete of Bay City; sisters: Shirley Dromgoole and Susie Otradovsky; and brother Larry Otradovsky and wife Melissa, all of the Bonus area; grandchildren: Staci Raska and husband Tyler, Audrey Scearce and husband Chris, Connor Laney, Sean Murphy and Grant Murphy; and great-grandchildren: Cooper Claxton, Presley Claxton and Annleigh Scearce; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation with the family will be held on Saturday, June 27 at Wharton Funeral Home from 5-7 p.m.
Funeral services are under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at www.whartonfuneralhome.com
