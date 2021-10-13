Clarance Fred Sabrsula passed away on Oct. 3rd, 2021 at the age of 84. Clarance was born on Feb. 2nd, 1937 and was raised in Wharton.
Predeceased in death by his father Ludvick Sabrsula, mother Annie Coufal, brothers; Ludwig Sabrsula, Frank Sabrsula, LeeRoy Sabrsula, John Sabrsula, Joe Sabrsula, and sisters; Annie Morgan and Evelyn Holub.
Lovingly remembered by his brother Edvin Sabrsula, sister-in-law Louise Sabrsula. Children; Tommy Sabrsula, Gary Sabrsula and Karen Dorsten, son-in-law Thomas Dorsten. Grandchildren; Kimberly Grimes, Melissa Pellerin, Veneise and Jesse Villali, Dwayne and Loran Sabrsula, Desiree Christensen, Destiny Sabrsula, Kristine and John Adams, Sharon and Dylan Thomas. Great-Grandchildren; Madison Grimes, Greggory Grimes, Nicole Gianakos, Kayden Wade and Tucker Villali, Jackson Sabrsula, Brantley Tyler, John Adams VI and Jolene Adams.
Clarance loved most the time he spent hunting, fishing and raising his cattle. He proudly passed those traditions and his knowledge down to his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren whenever they were together.
Visitation will be held at Wharton Funeral Home on Saturday, October 9 from 1:30–3:00 p.m.. A memorial service will begin at 3. Interment private.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.whartonfuneralhome.com.
Services under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home 515 E. Boling Hwy. Wharton, TX 77488. 979-532-3410
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.