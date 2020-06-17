Stanley Bedynek, Jr., 85, of Wharton, passed away on Thursday, June 11, 2020 following a lengthy illness. He was born Jan. 19, 1935 in Wharton to the late Stanley Bedynek, Sr. and Frances Krenek Bedynek.
Stanley grew up in Wharton and graduated from Wharton High School. He served our country honorably in the United States Marines. After completing his service with the Marines, he attended Wharton County Junior College for two years. Stanley then joined the U.S. Army Airborne Division. He worked in auto repair and as a machinist. Stanley was known a gentle person. He loved his dogs and chickens. Many people from Wharton had to wait while the “chickens crossed the road” at FM 102. He enjoyed fishing and gardening.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Robert Charles Bedynek.
He is survived by his daughter Annette Woelert; goddaughter and niece Shirley Bedynek; sisters: Georgia Crawford of Wharton and Mary Ann Bedynek of Gilmer; grandchildren: Rodney Robinson, Matthew Robinson and Kevin Viet; and numerous great-grandchildren.
Graveside service with military honors was held Tuesday, June 16 at 10 a.m. at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery with Sherrill Spears officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial contributions be made to Mt. Carmel Catholic Church or Wharton County S.P.O.T.
Funeral services were under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at whartonfuneralhome.com
