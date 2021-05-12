Shana Love, 47, of Houston, was born July 9, 1973, and died May 4, 2021. A public visitation will be May 14 from 1-5 p.m. at Matthews Funeral Home. Funeral service will be May 15 at St. Stephens Baptist Church at 11 a.m. Burial at Peach Creek Cemetery. Masks required. Most precious memories entrusted to Matthews Funeral Home. 979-532-2715.

