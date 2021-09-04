Charles “Chuck” Robert Altenburg, Jr., 45, of Wharton passed away on Aug. 26, 2021.
Chuck was born on March 29, 1976 to JoRene and Charles “Buba” Altenburg in Wharton. He graduated from Boling High School in 1994. He attended Sam Houston State University, where he earned his Bachelor of Science in agriculture with a minor in industrial technology and graduated in 2002.
On Dec. 15, 2012, Chuck married Lindsey Fertsch and they have three children: Ellie, Tylie and Riley.
Always a hard worker and entrepreneur, Chuck owned his own dirt and gravel business. He also enjoyed working with his horses in his free time. Ever the prankster, his fun-loving spirit brought a smile to everyone who knew him.
There was nothing Chuck loved more than God and his family. His favorite thing to do was play with his kids and watch his oldest daughter play volleyball. He was unendingly proud of Ellie, Tylie and Riley. Anyone who knew Chuck knew that he was the most loving father, husband, brother and son a family could ask for.
Chuck was preceded in death by his father, Buba Altenburg. He is survived by his wife, Lindsey Altenburg and children Ellie, Tylie and Riley; his mother JoRene Altenburg of Huntsville; sister, Jada and husband Travis Seppanen of Huntsville; his in-laws Paul and Bunny Fertsch of Wharton; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Beau and Christi Malone of Wharton and Andy and Lindsey Fertsch of Midland; nieces and nephews Julie and Sam Seppanen and Madison, Cotton, Savvy and Scottie Malone, and countless extended family and friends.
Visitation will be Monday, Sept. 6 from 5-8 p.m. at Wharton Funeral Home. Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 7 at Wharton Funeral Home. Graveside service will follow at Evergreen Memorial Cemetery.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to a memorial fund set up at Texasgulf Federal Credit Union for a college fund for the kids.
Condolences may be left at whartonfuneralhome.com.
Funeral services are under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home.
