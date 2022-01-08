On January 3, 2022 at the age of 98, Charles A. Fitzgerald (C.A.) hung his hat and went to be with his Lord and Savior. He was born in Magnet, September 18, 1923 to the late Oscar and Eunice Fitzgerald. C.A. peacefully slipped away at his home with the love of his life of 75 years, Esther Wishert Fitzgerald, by his side.
During WWII, at the age of 17, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served aboard the Battleship USS North Carolina as an electrician from 1943-1946. His battleship fought in every major battle in the Pacific, known as the Pacific Arena.
C.A. was a life long farmer and rancher. He was the founder of Fitzgerald Custom Cotton Harvesting in 1954. His son Alan, and grandson, Jess are still serving the same families and farms to this day, 69 years later. He established Fitzgerald Cattle Company raising crossbred cows with Charolais bulls. C.A. retired at the young age of 92 selling Positive Feed.
Starched and ironed, with his hat cocked slightly to the side is how he will always be remembered. Some say he was a man among men. Some say he was the last of the real cowboys. But all will say, he left a legacy of hard work, his handshake was his word, a sense of humor goes a long way, and always be willing to help the other guy.
Charles is preceded in death by his parents, sisters: Lera Franz and husband Johnny, Louise Fischer and husband Ernie, Maggie Rimmer and husband Tommy. Son-in-laws; Michael Wyatt and John Szabo.
He is survived by his wife Esther Wishert Fitzgerald, children; Becky Wyatt of Knoxville, TN., Patti Foyt of Tarkington, Alan Fitzgerald and wife Debbie of Lane City, Terri Szabo of Sugar Land, Gayle Lechler of Brenham and Amy Fitzgerald of Wharton. Grandchildren; Jess Fitzgerald and Kristen of Boling, James Fitzgerald and Jill of Wharton, John Fitzgerald of Wharton, Cayse Shirley and Rob of Tarkington, Travis Foyt of Wharton, Resa Cornnut and Chris of Whitefish, MT., Chad Lechler and Genna of Brenham, Lindsey Humphries and Henry of Houston, Charles Clark and Kristin of Bay City, and Justin Clark and Shelby of Ledbetter. 13 great-grandchildren, one on the way and many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing on Friday, January 7 from 11:30 a.m.-1:00 p.m. at Wharton Funeral Home. Religious service to begin at 1:00 p.m. Interment to follow at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery, Wharton.
Serving as pallbearers will be his beloved grandsons. Honorary pallbearers; Doug Moses, Danny Moses, Charles Mazel, Bubba Bock, Tom Joines, Johnny Franz, Jeff Hlavinka, Greg Hlavinka, Steve Parker, Danny Parker, Jim Parker, Jack Parker, Marvin Boehnke, Todd Keaton, Duck Cantu, E.P. Montalvo, Stormy Starks, along with many more fellow cattlemen and dear friends.
The family sends special thanks to their wonderful caregivers; Marquita (Slim) Johnson, Treva (Miss T) Jones, Madelene Haynes, Ashley Haynes, Marquette Brown, Diana Garcia, Dionne McDade and Angel Home Health Care.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of your choice.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.whartonfuneralhome.com
Funeral services under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home, 515 E. Boling Hwy., Wharton, Tx. 77488, 979-282-9691.
