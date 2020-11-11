Louis J. Prihoda, 79, passed away Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 in the Medical City Hospital in Plano. Graveside services were conducted at 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 9 at the Tigertown Cemetery with Father Tymoteusz officiating. The family received family and friends from 5-6:30 p.m. Sunday at the Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home.
Mr. Prihoda was born March 7, 1941 in Fairchild, son of Pete Paul and Elvina Drabek Prihoda. He was an electrician, a member of the Teamsters Union and was of the Catholic faith.
He is survived by his wife Martha Sue Southerland Prihoda, whom he married on Dec. 13, 1963 in Houston; children: Kathy Beshirs and husband Glynn, Louis Joe Prihoda, Jr. and wife Lisa, and Alan Wayne Prihoda and girlfriend Mandi McKinney; grandchildren: D’Anna Anderson and husband Michael, Kayla Rhodes and husband Matt, Christopher Beshirs and partner Jack Piatt, Tuesday Cohee and husband Jason, Andrew McKinney, Douglas Harlsevoort, and Katelyn Harris and husband Ian; eight great-grandchildren; brother Henry Prihoda and wife Joyce; and sister Albina Glenn.
Online condolences may be sent to the Prihoda family by visiting www.fry-gibbs.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.