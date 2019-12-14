Aurora Lopez, 90, of Port Neches and formerly of Wharton, passed away on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at her residence following a lengthy illness. Aurora was born Oct. 18, 1929 in SpringfielD to the late Juan and Sofia Reyes Franco. Aurora was raised in a migrant farming family that traveled regularly. She married Domingo Lopez in 1947. He preceded her in death On Feb. 20, 2003. Aurora was a housekeeper for many years at Caney Valley Hospital in Wharton. She enjoyed senior citizen bingo and socializing with her friends. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her twin sister Noemi Reyes and brother Renaldo Franco. Aurora is survived by her children, John Lopez and wife, Linda of Wisconsin, Daniel F. Lopez and wife, Alma of Port Neches, and Raul Lopez and wife, Sandy of Houston, 12 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Thursday, Dec. 12 after 9 a.m., and again Friday after 9 a.m. with funeral services starting at 12 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13 all at Wharton Funeral Home. Funeral services under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at whartonfuneralhome. com.
Aurora Lopez
