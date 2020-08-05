Maria ‘Dalys’ Myers

Maria “Dalys” Aguirre Myers, 93, of Wharton, passed away on Sunday, July 26, 2020, in a Houston hospital following a lengthy illness. Dalys was born Aug. 20, 1926, in Concepcion, Panama, to the late Magdelina Aguirre and Cristobal Martinez.
Dalys grew up in Panama and graduated high school there. She met her future husband, Bobby Joe Myers, who was in the U.S. Army, stationed in the Canal Zone in Panama City. Dalys followed Bobby Joe to America. They married on April 14, 1950 in Taylor, Ark. He preceded her in death on April 23, 2013.
In 1975, Dalys proudly became a U.S. citizen. Dalys worked as a seamstress for over 20 years in a glove factory in Hanesville, La. until her retirement. Dalys was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend. She loved God, her church, and her family. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family, particularly her grandchildren.
Dalys and Bobby Joe moved to the Wharton area in 2011, formerly living in Springhill, La. for over 50 years. Following the death of her husband, Dalys lived with family in Wharton until her passing.
Dalys is survived by her children: Bobby Joe Myers, Jr. and wife Mary of San Antonio, Karl Myers and wife Rebecca of Wharton, and Phillip Myers of Georgetown; grandchildren: Jamie Carey and husband Sean, Lindsey Holmes and husband Trevor, Stephanie Jones and husband Justin, Jeremy Myers and fiancée Heather Garcia; great-grandchildren: Corrina, Eve, and JonRyan. Dalys was also beloved by her Panama, Springhill, and Wharton families and friends.
Following cremation, a memorial service will be announced at a later date. Funeral services under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at whartonfuneralhome.com.
