Lawson ‘Smitty’ Monroe Smith, Jr.

Lawson Monroe Smith, Jr., 88, of Wharton, went to be with Lord and Savior on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019 following a lengthy illness. He was born Christmas Day 1931 in Mahoney to the late Lawson M. Smith, Sr. and Alma Cain Smith.
Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 4 at Wharton Funeral Home with a funeral service to follow at 10 a.m. Interment to follow at Wharton Cemetery in Wharton.
Funeral services are under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at whartonfuneralhome.com.
