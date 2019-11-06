Gordon Roy Heintschel

Gordon Heintschel, 82, of Wharton, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at a Wharton hospital following a brief illness. Gordon was born Oct. 27, 1937 in Fayette County to the late Clarence and Earline Dipple Heintschel.
Gordon was raised in the Edna and Wharton areas and attended Wharton schools, graduating from Wharton High School in 1957. He later served our country in the United States Army. Gordon worked for many years as a welder at the WKM Foundry in Richmond. He married Clara Legler on March 11, 1978 in Wharton. He enjoyed his race car, fixing old cars and watching NASCAR on TV.
In addition to his parents, Gordon was preceded in death by his brother, Arlen Heintschel and sister, Irene Heintschel.
Gordon is survived by his wife Clara Heintschel, brother Wayne Heintschel, sister Clarice Turner and husband Charles, brother-in-law George and Patsy Legler, nieces: Janet Cathriner, Beth Turner, Rebeca Howell, Vanessa Hudgins, and Diana Joines; nephews: Hudson Turner, Lee Heintschel, and Dwayne Legler.
Visitation was held on Friday, Nov. 1 after 1 p.m. at Wharton Funeral Home. Funeral services started at 2 p.m. Serving as pallbearers were Joe Ray Joines, Joey Zulauf, Blaine Zulauf, Korbyn Rivera, Larry Kolb and Luke Joines; honorary pallbearer Joe Wayne Barker. Burial services, under the auspices of the Wharton American Legion, were held in Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery.
Funeral services were under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at whartonfuneralhome.com.
