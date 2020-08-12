Janie Munoz, 79, of Hungerford, passed away at her residence Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020. She was born Sept. 6, 1940 in El Toro to the late Gonzalo and Carmen Vasquez Gonzales.
Janie was raised in Ganado and Rosenberg and attended schools in Hungerford. She married Domingo Munoz April 3, 1957 in Wharton. Janie worked as housekeeper for Father Henry Rachunek for over 30 years. She loved her church, and was active in many aspects, including, the Bereavement Committee, Altar Society, and served as an Extra Ordinary Eucharistic minister. She planned Catholic Daughters of America functions and served as regent for years. Janie loved spending time with her family and spoiling her grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her step-mother Angelina Gonzales, daughter Diane Munoz Gaona, sister Gloria Ferrel, and brothers Gonzalo Gonzales, Jr. and Ruben Gonzales.
She is survived by her husband Domingo Munoz of Hungerford, daughters: Theresa Munoz Rodriguez and husband Jose Pedro of Hungerford, and Darlene Munoz of Hungerford; sons: Daniel Munoz and wife Melissa of Wharton, David Munoz, Sr. of Hungerford, and Michael Munoz and wife Wendy of Wharton; sisters: Rose Garcia of Wharton, Lupe Gonzales of Rosenberg, and Linda Martinez and husband Raymond of Wharton; brothers: Cirildo Gonzales and wife Janie of Hungerford, Felix Gonzales of Hungerford, Robert Gonzales and wife Juanie of Sugar Land, Daniel Gonzales and wife Janie of Wharton, and Johnnie Gonzales of Hungerford; grandchildren: Alia Diane Vasilev and husband Pavel, David Aaron Munoz, Jr., Gabriel Rodriguez, Nicholas Munoz, Zachary Munoz, Benjamin Munoz and Nancy Sosa Billeau and husband Wilbur, Jr.; and great-grandchildren: Nathaniel Alvarado, Olivia Vasilev, and Angel Billeau.
A rosary will be recited on Wednesday, Aug. 12 at 9:30 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Church Hall with the funeral Mass celebrated at 10 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Church Hall with Father Charles Dwomoh officiating. A rite of committal and Christian burial will follow at St. John Cemetery in Hungerford.
Funeral services are under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at whartonfuneralhome.com
