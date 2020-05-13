Darlene Byrd passed away in Wharton on May 12, 2020 at the age of 76. Her services are pending at this time. An obit will be in Saturday’s paper.
Most Popular
Articles
- Family argument leads to murder charge in El Campo
- Woman involved in car crash dies from injuries
- WC: Injury, death likely without signs
- WISD: Interim Superintendent Meyer to resign
- Larry Wind
- WISD parade planned in Wharton
- WC’s tax assessor-collector office runs smoothly
- Lyle Edmond Burns
- Lucy Acosta
- Phillip G. Terronez, Jr.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.