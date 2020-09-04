Florentina “Tina” Padia passed away at a facility in Victoria following a lengthy illness at the age of 92. She was born in Iago on June 20, 1928 to the late Feliciano Hernandez and Magdalena Gutierrez Hernandez.
Tina grew up in a large family with nine siblings. She enjoyed her large family and after marrying Tom Padia, Sr. on July 3, 1949 they would together raise seven children. Her husband, Tom preceded her in death on Jan. 6, 2012. Tina was a homemaker all of her life. She enjoyed cooking, baking (usually for benefits), dancing, Bingo, crossword puzzles, Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy. Her children say you could find mom either in church or at home. She was a member of Our Lady of Mt Carmel Catholic Church, Catholic Daughters, Guadalupanas, American Legions Auxiliary and Disabled American Veterans Auxiliary.
She is survived by her seven children: Joseph Padia and wife Rebecca of Houston, Robert Padia and wife Dianna of Wharton, Tom Padia, Jr. and wife Debra of Beaumont, Linda Padia Fairley of Richmond, Edward Padia and wife Cheryl of Cypress, Tina Padia Rivera and husband David of Wharton, and Michael Padia of Houston; 17 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren; sisters: Maria Quintanilla, Lucilla Ramirez and husband Pete; brothers: Antonia Hernandez and wife Tonie, Louis Hernandez and wife Nellie, and Ernest Hernandez; along with a multitude of cousins and close friends.
Visitation will be held on Monday, Sept. 7 starting a 5 p.m. with a rosary recited by Deacon David Valdez at 7 p.m. at Wharton Funeral Home. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, Sept. 8 at 10 a.m. with Father Antonio Perez officiating at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church. A rite of burial and committal will follow at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery in Wharton.
Funeral services are under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at whartonfuneralhome.com
