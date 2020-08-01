Miguel “Mike” Gomez, Jr., 74, of Wharton, passed away on Monday, July 27, 2020, in a Rosenberg hospital. Mike was born July 13, 1946, in Wharton to the late Miguel and Silvia Valdez Gomez, Sr.
Mike was raised in Wharton and attended Wharton schools. He married Mary Lopez on Jan. 29, 1977 in Wharton. Mike worked in the automotive industry repairing as a body man. He enjoyed his little dogs, being around family, fishing, talking to people, and going on long walks with his grandchildren. Mike was known as a person that always put others first, he was supportive and generous in all his dealings with others.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his biological mother Julia Martinez Gomez; sisters: Lillie Rodriguez, Janie Gomez; brother Lupe Gomez, Sr.; and nephews: Reuben Gomez and Jesse Rodriguez.
Mike is survived by his wife Mary Gomez; children: Joanne Gomez of Wharton, Michael Gomez and wife Megan of Wharton; grandchildren: Erik Gomez DeLeon, Kylee Gomez, Kyler Gomez, Rheanna Edie, and Jacob Edie; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Friday, July 31, 2020 at Wharton Funeral Home after 5 p.m. with a rosary recited at 7 p.m. Funeral Mass and rite of committal will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 1 at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Wharton with Fr. Antonio Perez. Burial will be in the Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery in Wharton.
Funeral services under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at whartonfuneralhome.com.
