Deborah Kay Mathis Hales was born November 26, 1950, to Hoffman Ailes Mathis Sr. and Elizabeth Hawes Mathis. She left this world to be united with her heavenly Father on September 23, 2021, with her family by her side. She was born in Galveston and later moved to Wharton where she graduated from Wharton High School.
Deborah was an avid bowler, an activity she enjoyed most of her life. She bowled in yearly tournaments both in state and on a national level. She also loved fishing, spending time around the water, and playing bingo.
Deborah is preceded in death by her husband William Hales, her parents, and her siblings Hoffman Ailes Mathis Jr, Diane Elaine Mathis, and Jack Richard Mathis. She is survived by her sister Kathleen Mathis Austin (Gene) of Texas City, nieces Elizabeth Blackburn (Bren), Wendy Zavala (Robert), and Cheryl Aucoin (Joe), along with 14 great-nieces and nephews.
Deborah’s funeral mass will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, September 29 at St. Mary of the Miraculous Medal Catholic Church in Texas City.
Pallbearers will be Bren Blackburn, Robert Zavala, Joe Aucoin, Chase Vinson, Seth Vinson, and RJ Denson.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made in Deborah’s name to St. Mary of the Miraculous Medal Catholic Church.
Services under the direction of James Crowder Funeral Home. 401 Texas Ave, LaMarque, Tx. 77568 409-935-2401.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.