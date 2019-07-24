Charles Lynn Bucek, 83, of East Bernard, passed away on Sunday, July 21, 2019 following a lengthy illness. He was born in Wharton on Aug. 12, 1935, the oldest child of the late Charlie and Carrie Schattel Bucek.
Charles was raised in Wharton and graduated from Wharton High School. He then attended Wharton County Junior College, where he was student body president, and later, St. Mary’s University in San Antonio. Charles utilized his sales and marketing education as a food distributor, a John Deere farm tractor and implement salesman, and an insurance salesman. Additionally, he worked as both a postal clerk and postal carrier for the United States Postal Service. He served our country in the Army National Guard. He married Henrietta Matej on Sept. 20, 1958. She preceded him in death on Feb. 23, 1997. He later married Charlotte Kopecky Pilcik on Sept. 7, 2002.
Charles was always focused on helping and serving others. He was a very active, hands-on volunteer – totally committed to getting things done in all his organizations’ endeavors. He served on many boards and advisory committees including the Holy Cross Cemetery Committee and American Legion. Charles was director of S.P.J.S.T. Nursing Home, a member of Knights of Columbus and Lions Club, and a member of several volunteer fire departments. He also has the distinction of being the longest tenured alderman for the City of East Bernard. Charles was an avid music lover.
Charles is survived by his wife, Charlotte Bucek of East Bernard; daughters, Pat Shaw and husband, Glenn of Sugar Land, Joan Grudziecki and husband, Eugene of Rosenberg, and Monica Rosen of Dallas; sons, Chris Bucek of East Bernard, Chuck Bucek of East Bernard, Todd Pilcik of Bay City and Michael Pilcik of East Bernard; grandchildren, Robert Shaw, Jennifer Alexander and husband, Tim, Ashley Rosen, and Anthony Bucek; great-grandchildren, Joshua Voges, Natalie Shaw, and Mackenzie Alexander; sister, Carolyn Bucek; brothers, Edwin Bucek and wife, Margaret, David Bucek and wife, Janie, Fr. Timothy Bucek and Michael Bucek and wife, Johnnie Sue; and many friends. In addition to his parents and first wife, he was preceded in death by his brother, Joseph, and son-in-law, Samuel Rosen.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 24 after 5 p.m. at Holy Cross Catholic Church in East Bernard with a rosary recited at 7 p.m. The funeral Mass and rite of committal will be held on Thursday, July 25, at 10 a.m. at Holy Cross Catholic Church in East Bernard with Fr. Timothy Bucek and Fr. Charles Otsiwah celebrating. Burial will follow in Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery in East Bernard.
For those desiring, donations can be made to the American Lung Association or the East Bernard Volunteer Fire Department.
Funeral services under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at www.whartonfuneralhome.com.
