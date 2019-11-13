Jerry Zuber, 63, of Wharton, passed away on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Jerry was born Jan. 16, 1956 in Wharton to Frances Pauline Matejek Zuber and the late Theodore Michael Zuber.
