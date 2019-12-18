Lupe Sepeda, 89, of Wharton, passed away in his home, Dec. 15, 2019. Lupe was born Jan. 18, 1930 in Newgulf to Victorian and Catalina Zepeda. .Lupe was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Angela Sepeda. He is survived by his children: son Carlos Sepeda and wife Nan of Sugar Land; daughter Mary Anne Hand and husband Leo of Grand Prairie, daughter Cynthia Sepeda of Wharton, son Louis Sepeda and wife Karen of Rosenberg, son Michael Sepeda and wife Katy of Cedar Park, and son Damian Sepeda and wife Christy of Jacksonville, Fla.; 16 grandchildren and their spouses; and 25 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by a brother, six sisters and their spouses, three brother-in-laws, three sister-in-laws and their spouses. Lupe worked at T.S. Clements Auto Parts and then at S.L. Miori Auto Parts until his retirement. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus in Wharton. He was a board member of the Automotive Wholesalers of Texas. He also coached his daughters’ softball team and then later his younger son’s Pee Wee and Little League teams. He took up golf after his retirement and enjoyed playing whenever he had the chance. Following cremation, he will have a memorial service on Saturday, Dec. 21 at 10 a.m. at Wharton Funeral Home Chapel with Damian Sepeda officiating. Services are under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at whartonfuneralhome.com.
