Ervin Michalcik, 77, of East Bernard, passed away on Tuesday, April 7, 2020. He was born Dec. 9, 1942 in Weimar to the late Alphonse and Lilly Fojt Michalcik.
Ervin was raised in the Hallettsville area and graduated from Hallettsville High School in 1960. He served our country in the National Guard for many years. Ervin married Jeannette Fojtik on Sept. 18, 1965 in East Bernard. He worked as a machinist for many years. Ervin enjoyed hunting and fishing, and yard work. He could always be seen at sporting events throughout the area rooting on his favorite players, his grandsons. Many days were also spent camping at Lake Somerville with the boys.
In addition to his parents, Ervin is preceded in death by his son Rodney Michalcik.
Ervin is survived by his wife of 54 years, Jeannette Michalcik of East Bernard; daughter Renee Rivera and husband Mark of East Bernard; brothers: Glenn Michalcik and wife Barbara and Alton Michalcik and wife Berniece, both of Hallettsville; and his grandsons: Kolby and Kaleb Rivera.
Memorial services will be held at a later time.
Condolences can be left at whartonfuneralhome.com Funeral services are under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home.
