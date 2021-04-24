A memorial service will be held for Sylvia Litchfield who passed away at age 77. She was born April 30, 1943 to Robert and Sylvia Standeford.

The service is at 2 p.m., Saturday, May 1 at the American Legion Hall in Wharton.

 

