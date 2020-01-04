Funeral service for Rachel Velez Haggard 75, of Wharton, will be held Saturday Jan. 4, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Peace Tabernacle, 1416 N. Alabama Road in Wharton. Burial will follow at Evergreen Memorial Park, 3511 E. Alabama Road, in Wharton.
Visitation was held Friday Jan. 3, 2020 from 5-8:30 p.m. at Hernandez Funeral Home, 800 Fourth Street in Rosenberg.
Mrs. Haggard was born Dec. 3, 1944 in Richmond and she passed away Dec. 27, 2019 in Sugar Land. She is preceded in death by her parents Juan and Guadalupe Velez; her brothers George and Louis Velez; her sister Elvira Gaona.
She is survived by her husband Michael Haggard; her sons Steve Nanez, Raymond Nanez and Larry Osuna; her daughters Evelyn Cardenas and husband Guadalupe, Beatrice Nanez and Cathy V. Nanez; her brothers Joe Velez, Eugene Velez, Juan Jose Velez and Domingo Velez; along with 14 grandchildren and 31 great-grandchildren, as well as other loving family and friends.
To share memories of Mrs. Haggard, please visit www.hernandezfuneral.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hernandez Funeral Home, 800 Fourth Street in Rosenberg.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.