Sylvia Litchfield, 77, passed away suddenly due to a car accident. She was born on April 30, 1943 to Robert and Sylvia Standeford.
She is preceded in death by her parents and her son Frankie Litchfield, her son Peter Litchfield, and daughter Tina Litchfield.
Sylvia is survived by her husband of 43 years, James (Pete) Litchfield of East Bernard.
She is also survived by her daughter Angel and husband Russell Nichols of Liberty; her daughter Jeannette Williston of Dennison Ohio; her son James Edwards of East Bernard; her son Michael and wife Brandy Edwards of Palestine; daughter Michelle and husband Fred Dorris of East Bernard; and son JR Litchfield of East Bernard.
She also leaves behind many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, all of whom she loved and touched deeply and had a great influence upon.
