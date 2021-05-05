Robert Louis Robertson, of Wharton, died April 28, 2021 at the age of 64. He was born June 25, 1956 in Wharton to the late Eddie M. Robertson, Jr. and Jane Toliver Robertson. Robert was employed until his death with Valu Industrial ER Services in Baytown for many years. He was also a dedicated employee previously with arrowhead Refurbishing Equipment Services over 20 years in Baytown.
He is survived by his loving wife of 22 years, Suzanne Smith Robertson; daughter Rochelle Suzan Robertson; son Brian Neal Robertson (Mary); grandson Braeden Robertson; granddaughter Daivonnie Robertson; stepson Phillip J. Knowles; brothers: Eddie M. Robertson III, (Minnie ), Harold Gene Robertson, Lawrence Charles Robertson, and J.B. Gordon (Alma); sisters: Shirley Hill and Gwendolyn Gayle Bradshaw; a very special aunt Alma L. Gordon “Aunt Baby,” sisters-in-law: Mary Robertson, Janice Robertson, Dora J. Jackson, Deborah D. Smith, and Sharlene M. McGowan (Craig); brothers-in-law: Dwain Smith (Shirley) and Clarence L. Smith; mother-in-law Mrs. Charlene Edwards; and a host of nieces, nephews, family members and friends.
Funeral services for Robert L. Robertson will be Saturday, May 8. The viewing will be from 10-11 a.m. The service starts at 11 a.m. at Camp Zion Rising (Church) Rising Star United Missionary Baptist Church, Spanish Camp Community, (6400 FM 1161 Wharton, 77488), with church pastor Ira Cotton, the Rev. Josef B. Gordon officiating, and eulogy by Pastor Lawrence C. Robertson. Gooden-Hatton Funeral Home Inc. (Phone 979-532-3602) (Fax 979-282-2944).
