Paul Anthony Svatek, 78, of Missouri City, and formerly of Wharton, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020 at a Sugar Land hospital following a lengthy illness. He was born Feb. 1, 1942 in Wharton to the late Jim Svatek and Millie Kurtz Svatek.
Paul was a graduate of Garwood High School. He also received his associates degree from Wharton County Junior College. He married Barbara Bubela Svatek and she preceded him in death on May 11, 2009.
Paul enjoyed staying busy. He worked at STP in Bay City as a Support Services maintenance planner. In his spare time, he enjoyed restoring old travel trunks, wood working, playing cards, dominoes and fishing. He loved taking family cruise vacations and playing with his grandkids. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus in Wharton
He is survived by his daughters: Amanda Bashline of Missouri City, Janice Novak and husband Lawrence of Granger, and Jeanine Kutach and husband Darrel of Boling; sister Verna Hubenak of El Campo; grandchildren: Joshua Kutach, Jeanette Kutach, Thomas Kutach and wife Lisa, Stephanie Kutach, David Kutach and wife Michelle, Dominic Novak and wife Kristen, Hannah Valle and husband James, Lauren Jackson and husband Josh, and Revan Bashline; 14 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and close friends.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 21 starting at 5 p.m. with a rosary recited at 7 p.m. at Wharton Funeral Home. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, Oct. 22 at 10 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church with Father Samuel Appiasi officiating. A rite of burial and committal will follow at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family request memorials made to the Lymphoma/Leukemia Society (website is donate.lls.org) or Holy Family Catholic Church Family Life Center.
Funeral services are under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at whartonfuneralhome.com.
