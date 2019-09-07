Charles Miller

Charles “Bubba” Miller, 63, of Wharton, died on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019 in Sugar Land surrounded by his loved ones following a valiant fight with cancer.
Bubba was born on May 2, 1956 in Waco, the son of Charles Eugene Miller and Barbara Lois Callaway Stovall.
He grew up in the Wharton area and was a 1975 graduate of Wharton High School. He worked as supervisor of maintenance and operations at Lamberti, part-time contractor for many local families after Hurricane Harvey, and most recently the golf course superintendent at Wharton Country Club. He loved to fish and golf, spending time at the bay with family and friends, but most of all loved spending time with his grandchildren. He was a lifelong member of Wharton Country Club.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepfather, Gilbert Stovall; niece Shana Duke; and brother, Douglas Miller.
He is survived by daughters: Ryan Quinn and husband Michael and Hayley Miller all of Wharton; son,Tyson Hardy and wife Kim of Ashwood; life partner, Wanda Davis Wolfe of Wharton and her children Hannah Wolfe, Rylee Wolfe and grandson Khylan Wolfe; mother of his children, Melissa Miller of Wharton; sister, Brenda Burrow and husband Ron of Bay City; brother, Joe Miller of Houston; grandchildren, Toxey Claire Quinn, Taiton James Quinn, Tide Miller Quinn, Cameron Hardy, Madison Hardy, Kaden Pulsifer, Ashlyn Pulsifer and Kylie Hardy; three great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews, along with a multitude of good friends.
Visitation will begin Saturday, Sept. 7 starting at 5 p.m. at Wharton Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, Sept. 8 at 2 p.m. at First United Methodist Church with the Rev. Kelly Krone officiating. Burial will follow at Wharton Cemetery.
Memorial can be made to the benefit of Wharton County Cares, P.O. Box 362 Wharton, 77488.
Funeral services are under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at whartonfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.