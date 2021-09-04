Richard Luera, 48, of Wharton, passed away in a Sugar Land hospital on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021. He was born on Oct. 20, 1972 in New Gulf to Dario Luera, Sr. and Teresa DeJesus Saenz Luera.
Richard was raised in Wharton and graduated from Wharton High School with the Class of 1991. He married Gabriella Barron on June 29, 1993 in Wharton.
Richard enjoyed fishing, BBQing with family, working on his cars, and playing with his grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, Kenneth Luera.
Richard is survived by his wife of 28 years, Gabriella Luera of Wharton, daughters, Alicia Luera and husband, Daniel Olvera, Angel Luera. Son, Anthony Luera and wife, Chelsea Danas all of Wharton. Sister, Patricia Luera of Corpus Christi, brother, Dario Luera, Jr. of Hungerford and his grandchildren, Julian Olvera, Jessie Olvera, Ava Corona, Arabella Luera and Athena Luera.
Celebration of his life will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 7 at the Wharton Funeral Home after 6 p.m., graveside services will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 8 starting at 10 a.m. at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery in Wharton.
Condolences may be left at whartonfuneralhome.com.
Funeral Services are under the directions of Wharton Funeral Home.
