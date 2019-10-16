Steven Paul Henderson, 60, of Louise, passed away Oct. 12, 2019. He was born Dec. 24, 1958 in El Campo.
Steven was the drainage foreman for the Wharton County Drainage District and a member of the Louise Volunteer Fire Department.
He is survived by his wife, Lisa Vajdos Henderson of Louise; mother Georgia Henderson of Louise; daughter Kinsley Henderson of Louise; son Koale Jaks of Louise; sisters: Linda Henderson of Louise, Lori Kaspar and husband David of Schertz and Jody Watson and husband Shane of El Campo; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Steven was preceded in death by his father Joseph Henderson; brother Jerry Henderson; great-nephew Stetson Wright; and father and mother-in-law Gibson and Lorraine Vajdos.
Visitation will be from 2-4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17 at Triska Funeral Home and from 5-6 p.m. at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church in Hillje with a rosary recited at 6 p.m. Funeral Mass begins at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 18 at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church with the Rev. Clement Quainoo officiating. Burial will follow at St. Procopius Cemetery in Louise.
Pallbearers will be Keith Bain, Paul Blumrick, Greg Chromcak, Billy Drapela, Dickie George, Johnny Henderson, Joey Roome and Brad Rubesh. Honorary pallbearers will be the members of the Louise Volunteer Fire Department.
Memorial donations in memory of Steven may be made to the Louise Volunteer Fire Department or St. Procopius Catholic Church.
Condolences may be shared with the family online at www.triskafuneralhome.com
Triska Funeral Home, El Campo, 979-543-3681
