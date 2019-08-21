Funeral services for Sherry Stovall will be at Providence Baptist Church in Eagle Lake on Aug. 24, 2019 beginning at noon. Arrangements entrusted to Ben Davis Funeral Home, 931 Preston Street, Columbus. 979-732-8415
Funeral services for Sherry Stovall will be at Providence Baptist Church in Eagle Lake on Aug. 24, 2019 beginning at noon. Arrangements entrusted to Ben Davis Funeral Home, 931 Preston Street, Columbus. 979-732-8415
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.