Don Carl Welch passed into the arms of the Lord on Thursday September 23, 2021, at Elmcroft Nursing Home in Wharton. He was born on July 12, 1927, in Gunter to the late Addie Della Pruitt and Lemuel Welch.
Don was a longtime resident of Wharton, but grew up and went to high school in Gunter. On March 16, 1948, Don married the love of his life Doris Helen in Smithville. Don’s family fondly remembers him for his passion to sing in the 1st Baptist church of Wharton where he was a long-time member, and for his talents playing the harmonica and ukulele at the same time, they called him a one-man band. Don served proudly in the U.S. Army during World War II and earned his honorable discharge.
Don is survived by his son Larry and wife Lisa of New Gulf, his grandchildren Andy Welch and wife Amy of Rosenberg. Leslie Chaka and husband Travis of Boling. He is also survived by his great-grandchildren Luke, Colt, Jax, Maddy, Tyler and numerous step- great-grandchildren. Don will also be dearly missed by his dear friend Jimmy Folmar.
Relatives and friends are invited to a graveside service on Monday September 27 at 3:00 p.m. at Evergreen Memorial Park, Wharton.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.whartonfuneralhome.com
Services under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home 515 E. Boling Hwy., Wharton, TX 77488.
