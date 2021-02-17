Benito Villarreal passed into the arms of the Lord on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. He was 71 years old. Benito was born in Sinton on Oct. 10, 1949 to the late Ernest and Natividad (Lopez) Villarreal.
Benito married the love of his life, Lorene (Reyes) Villarreal, on June 11, 1981 in Bay City, and spent 39 years happily married while raising three sons and one daughter. He worked as a water blaster for Mundy Contractors for many years and later became one of Wharton Walmart’s first employees. He always greeted customers and co-workers with a friendly smile and kind words. Benito enjoyed many things in life, like his scratch-off lotto tickets, but his passion was his beloved Dallas Cowboys!
Benito is survived by his wife Lorene; his sons: Benny Villarreal and wife Amalia of Egypt, Edmund Paul Zambrano of Naples, Fla., and George Zambrano of Austin; daughter Georgia Garcia and husband John of Maxwell; sister Norma Cupples and husband Will of Bay City; twin sister Nancy Williams of Bay City; brothers: Jerry Villarreal and wife Margie of Sinton, Larry Villarreal and wife Ruby of Corpus Christi; nine grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents and his brothers Toby Serna and David Villarreal.
Relatives and friends are invited to his visitation on Thursday, Feb. 18 from 5-7 p.m. with the rosary to begin at 7 p.m. at Wharton Funeral Home, 515 E. Boling Hwy. There will also be a visitation on Friday, beginning at 9 a.m., at Holy Family Church in Wharton. Funeral Mass begins at 10 a.m. Interment to follow at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery, Wharton.
Services under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home 515 E. Boling Hwy. Wharton, 77488. Condolences can be left at www.whartonfuneralhome.com
