Leonard “Luke” Washington, Jr., 73, born Nov. 15, 1947, departed this life Nov. 27, 2020. A visitation will be held Thursday, Dec. 3 at Matthews Funeral Home from 2-8 p.m. Homegoing service will be Friday, Dec. 4 at 11 a.m. at True Holiness Pentecostal Church #2 of Wharton. Luke will be laid to rest at Peach Creek Cemetery immediately following the services. Most precious memories entrusted to Matthews Funeral Home 979-532-2715.
