Sandra Schubach, 68, of Boling, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family into the waiting arms of her daughter, Krysti, on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020. Sandra was born June 12, 1952 in Del Rio to the late William Herman Riley and Arlene Senne Riley.
Sandra attended schools in Brackettville. She attended Sul Ross College in Alpine. On Aug. 22, 1970 she married the love of her life A.J. Schubach. Sandra loved being a mother, grandmother and housewife. She took great pride in her home and enjoyed spending countless hours working in her yard and flowerbeds. She enjoyed shopping especially for her beautiful granddaughters, Callie and Bailey. Christmas was her favorite time of year. Spending time with family was the most important thing to her.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter Krysti Gail Schubach.
Sandra is survived by her husband of 50 years, A.J. Schubach of Boling; son Troy Schubach and wife Melanie of Wharton; granddaughters: Callie and Bailey Schubach; sister Gail Woodward and husband Caven; nephew Stormy Starks and wife Laura; nieces: Deedee Starks, Moran Brown and Gage Brown; along with numerous friends and family.
The family would like to thank MD Anderson Hospital, especially Dr. Janet Tu of Sugar Land, and Houston Hospice of El Campo for their loving care of Sandra throughout her battle with cancer.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, Oct. 15 starting at 9 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church in Wharton, followed by a rosary recited at 9:30 a.m.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church with Father Samuel Appaisi officiating. A rite of curial and committal will follow at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers are A.D. Ferrell, Taylor Burns, Stormy Starks, Michael Parker, Matt Wiggins, and Joe David Langehennig. Honorary pallbearers are Mike Dail, Larry Hill, Rusty Hubenak, Caven Woodward, Bobby Burns, and Brandon Smith.
In lieu of flowers, the family ask donations made to MD Anderson Cancer Research gifts.mdanderson.org or Houston Hospice of El Campo.
Funeral services are under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at whartonfuneralhome.com
