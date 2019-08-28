James Victor Fellers, 48, of East Bernard, was born Dec. 31, 1970 in Houston, and passed away Aug. 17, 2019 in Richmond.
He is survived by his mother Sandra Fellers; father Thomas Victor Fellers Jr.; his children Ashlie Fellers, Huntier Fellers, Skylar Fellers, and Ira Fellers; grandchildren Brentley Ponder, Alaina Brooks; Tucker, McKenna and Kileigh Montgomery; siblings Laurie (Fellers) Pinto and spouse Jose Luis; Matthew Fellers and spouse Pamela; along with numerous nieces and nephews who adored and loved him as well as a host of other loving family member and friends.
Daddy you gave life your all. Your heart gave out so much love to family and friends. It was God’s plan to get your wings sooner than we all would have liked and join your heavenly family and friends. Although God was ready our hearts are not. Life will never be the same without you. As we mourn you, we will remember that God will give us the strength to go on and remind us that we are all on borrowed time. Till we meet again, our angel, our Batman. Rest in Peace, we love you.
James was a hard worker and loved his children more than life itself. He never met a stranger and would give you the shirt off his back. He loved to BBQ especially his famous “Dancing chickens,” as well as fishing, camping, and anything outdoors, especially gazing at the stars. He cherished every second he spent with his children and made lifelong memories with them.
His loving companion Inez Soto Espinosa, whom he loved dearly, who will miss him desperately. God will keep her in His care until they meet again. James knows their dog Lucy (Lulu) will miss him but comfort Inez along with her family and friends.
A private and public family viewing, and memorial service were held at Hernandez Funeral Home on Saturday, Aug. 24.
To share memories of James, please visit our website at www.hernandezfuneralhome.com.
