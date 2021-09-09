Patrick Joseph Persyn, 65, born September 20, 1955 in San Antonio to Aviel and Virginia Persyn, passed away Saturday, September 4, 2021.
Patrick was a member of Holy Cross Catholic Church in East Bernard and was a Third Degree Knight of Columbus. He had a successful career as a Structural Engineer and a Rancher until his retirement. Patrick enjoyed spending his time in retirement perfecting and building his and Melanie’s dream home and tending his cattle and hay. He loved playing and spending time with his grandchildren.
Survivors include his wife of 42 years, Melanie Ann Persyn, four children, Kevin Patrick Persyn and wife Katherine, Andrew Joseph Persyn and wife Amy, David Anthony Persyn and wife Jennifer, Anna Marie Nash and husband Cody, sister, Jeanette Cefaratti and husband William, seven grandchildren, Ruth Anne, Allison, Zeth, Kadence, Kamron, Fallyn, and Trevor along with a host of other loving family members and friends.
Funeral Mass will be held Saturday, September 11 at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Cross Catholic Church in East Bernard with burial in Holy Cross Cemetery. Father Charles Otsiwah will preside. The family will receive friends Friday evening, September 10 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at Holy Cross Catholic Church with a Rosary at 7:00 p.m..
Tributes and words of condolence may be left for the family at www.davisgreenlawnfh.com.
Services are under the direction of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home, 3900 B.F. Terry Blvd., Rosenberg, Texas 77471, Phone: 281-341-8800.
