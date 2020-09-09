Mary Frances (Heath) Hudspeth was born Jan. 20, 1945 in Wharton.
She spent her whole life in Wharton surrounded by a large family. Mary married Wilmer Hudspeth on July 3, 1967. She filled many roles in life. Avon representative, Home Interior hostess, waitress, restaurant manager, newspaper distributor and cashier at Walmart (she had many loyal customers that would rather wait in her line than go to open checkouts). But always first and foremost, Mary was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother (Gran Gran, Nana and Grandma Mary), sister, daughter, aunt and friend. Mary was the family Matriarch who led her family with love and a firm, guiding hand. Mary was the middle child but she was the focal point for her brothers and sisters. She was instrumental in keeping the family together as everyone grew up and spread out. She kept in touch with everyone and orchestrated family get-togethers. Her home was always a safe haven for anyone that needed one.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Wilmer Hudspeth, parents Fred and Mary Heath, and two brothers Harry and Fred Heath.
Mary is survived by her four children: Diana (Heath) Clipp and spouse Edward, Ronald Heath and spouse Catherine, Debbie Hudspeth and Ruby (Hudspeth) Flores and spouse Elias; 10 grandchildren: Sean Heath, Haley Flores, Brandon Clipp, James Heath, Joshua Flores, Matthew Heath, Sara Heath, Corrina Flores, Jennifer Gurode, and Will Clipp; eight great-grandchildren: Arabella King, Brooklynn Heath, Sean (SJ) Heath, Jr., Jeremiah Gurode, Aden Erickson, Victoria Sams, Zariah Gurode, and Jordan Gurode; two sisters: Billie Jean Eckert and spouse Jimmie, and Patricia Shahani; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She will be truly missed! Funeral arrangements are being made through Wharton Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.