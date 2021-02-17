Linda G. Dunn passed into the arms of the Lord on Feb. 11, 2021 at M.D. Anderson Medical Center in Houston with her husband by her side. Linda was born in Wharton on July 11, 1955 to the late Clem and Katie (Cook) Kemp.
Linda spent her life living in Wharton and was a 1973 graduate of Wharton High School. She married the love of her life, Tommie Dunn, on May 15, 1976 at the First Baptist Church in Rosenberg and they were happily married for 44 years. Linda spent her life as a homemaker raising her children. Her favorite things to do in life was to spend time with her children, and grandchildren. Linda also very much enjoyed cooking and baking sweets and goodies for them.
Linda is survived by her husband Tommie Watson Dunn of Wharton, daughters: Stephanie Lerdahl and husband Dennis of Gretna, Neb., Kellie Richter and husband Eric of Boling; son Timothy Dunn and wife Towanya of Lockhart; sister Doris Taylor of Wharton; and grandchildren: Hunter, Braden, Korbyn, Connor, Candence and Brantley.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents, and her siblings Joyce Zahradnik and Clem Kemp, Jr.
Relatives and friends are invited to her visitation Friday, Feb. 19 from 5-7 p.m. and Saturday, Feb 20 from 9-10 a.m. at Wharton Funeral Home, 515 E. Boling Hwy. Funeral service begin at 10 a.m. with interment to follow at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery.
Services under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home, 515 E. Boling Hwy. Wharton, 77488. 979-532-3410
Condolences can be left at www.whartonfuneralhome.com
