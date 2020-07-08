Sonia Cantu, 61, of Boling, passed away on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at OakBend Hospital in Richmond following a brief illness. She was born on April 28, 1959 in Newgulf to the late Julian and Guadalupe Bermudes Cantu.
Sonia was raised in Boling and graduated from Boling High School with the Class of 1978. She enjoyed taking care of her family, cooking, reading and cheering on her Houston Texans.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother Ignacio Cantu.
Sonia is survived by her sisters: Irene Juarez and husband Jose of Boling, Ophelia Botello of Wharton, Rebecca Montoya and husband Manuel of Boling; brother Julian Cantu, Jr. and wife Nina of Houston, and Juan Cantu of Boling; sister-in-law Ester Cantu; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Visitation was held Monday July 6 after 5 p.m. with rosary recited at 7 p.m. Mass was celebrated by Father Samuel Appiasi on Tuesday, July 7 at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Boling with burial in Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery in Wharton. Serving as pallbearers were Peter Reyes, Joseph Melacon, Tony Gonzales, Lalo Montoya, Jerome Garcia and Hector Bermudes.
Funeral Services were under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at whartonfuneralhome.com
