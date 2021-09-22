Adelina Raitt, 73, passed away on September 15, 2021 at in a Richmond hospital. She was born in Wharton on November 13, 1947 to the late Valentin and Anita Vallejo Rivera.
Adelina graduated from Boling High School with the class of 1966. She later attended Wharton County Junior College. She married William Charles Raitt, Sr. on February 5, 1988. He preceded her in death on March 16, 2005. Adelina worked as a secretary in Houston for many years, before becoming a private duty caregiver. She enjoyed music, dancing, being with family for the holidays and shopping. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brother, Richard Rivera.
She is survived by her brothers, John Rivera and wife, Jan and Robert Rivera, sister, Tina Thompson, nieces, Rebecca Munos and husband, Jason, Sarah Kollmann and husband, Alan, Rachel Rivera and husband, Daniel Cantu and nephew, John Rivera, Jr. and wife, Renee, close friend, Tommy Lyons.
Visitation will be held on Monday, September 20, after 10 a.m. at Wharton Funeral Home. Rosary will be recited at 10:30 a.m. with services beginning at 11 a.m. at the Chapel of Wharton Funeral Home with Deacon David Valdez officiating. Burial will be held in Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery in Wharton.
Condolences may be left at whartonfuneralhome.com.
Funeral Services are under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home.
