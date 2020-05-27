Cheryl Lynne Sawyer, age 58, of Wharton, passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020 at El Campo Memorial Hospital.
Cheryl was born Feb. 11, 1962 in San Bernardino, Calif. and was a resident of Wharton for the past three years, formerly of Alvin, and Jupiter, Fla. Cheryl worked for many years as a cake decorator and baker. Cheryl was a talented artist and enjoyed crocheting. Cheryl is preceded in death by her father, the Rev. Robert W. Sawyer, Jr., and sister Wendy Thorsen.
Cheryl is survived by her loving mother Minnie Sawyer; sons: William (Billy) Teel and Robert (Bobby) Woscihink; daughter Shandy Sawyer; brothers: Michael Sawyer and wife Linda, Ronald Sawyer and wife Carol: sister Rhonda Krepinevich and husband Grant; niece Sarah Sweeney; nephews: Christoper Sawyer, Nathan Thorsen, and Andrew Thorsen; along with numerous other relatives and friends.
Memorial service was held at Peace Tabernacle at 11 a.m. on May 23.
