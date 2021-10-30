Benito Bermudes passed into the arms of the Lord on October 25, 2021 at a Houston hospital, he was 53. He was born on April 21, 1968, to the late Antonia Horta and Benito G. Bermudes in New Gulf.
Benito was a lifelong resident of Boling apart from his time proudly serving his country in the United State Army where he earned his honorable discharge. His family fondly remembers loving to BBQ, enjoying his Busch Light beer, they say he could fix anything that had a motor, and he was a big bear with a contagious laugh with a gentle soul………But don’t poke the bear!
Benito will be dearly missed by his daughters Victoria Bermudes of Richmond and Bree and Alexis Bermudes of Conroe. His sisters Belle Hernandez (Dewayne) of Boling, Berta Guerrero (Jesus) of Wharton and his honorary brothers Francisco Hernandez of Boling and Jerome Garcia of Wharton. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Krislynn Mendiola and Daniel Sanchez and many nieces and nephews. Benito was predeceased by his parents, his son Adam Bermudes, and sisters Elida and Beatrice Bermudes.
Relatives and friends are invited to his visitation on Monday November 1 from 9:30–11:30 a.m. at Wharton Funeral Home 515 E. Boling Hwy.
Military honors at 10:45 a.m. and Rosary to begin at 11:00 a.m.
Interment will be held at a later date at Evergreen Memorial Park, Wharton.
Condolences for the family may be left at www.whartonfuneralhome.com
Services under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home, 515 E. Boling Hwy., Wharton, TX 77469, 979-532-3410.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.