Troy Richard Taylor III, 28, of Richmond, passed away on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019 from injuries sustained in an automobile accident near Needville. He was born in Wharton on March 6, 1991, a son of Julianna Thetford Taylor and the late Troy Richard Taylor.
Troy was raised in the Needville area and attended school there. Troy worked as a laborer all his life. He enjoyed working on cars, hunting and fishing, helping people in need and spending time with his loved ones.
Troy is survived by his daughter Neveah Powell of Houston; mother Julianna Taylor of Richmond; grandparents Peggy and Thomas Hobbins of Pledger, Debbie and Robert Becerra of Boling; brothers Rory Taylor and Jordan Taylor of Richmond.
Following cremation, memorial services were held on Saturday, Sept. 7 at 2 p.m. at the Chapel of Wharton Funeral Home with the Rev. Frank Paiz officiating.
Following cremation, memorial services were held on Saturday, Sept. 7 at 2 p.m. at the Chapel of Wharton Funeral Home with the Rev. Frank Paiz officiating.
