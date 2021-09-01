Margaret Flagg, 91, of Wharton, passed away in a LaGrange hospital on Friday, August 27, 2021. She was born on January 17, 1930 in New Gulf to the late Charles and Helen Kemp Solomon.
Margaret attended and graduated from Boling High School. She married the love of her life, William Dandridge Flagg in Boling on May 17, 1948. He preceded her in death on September 4, 1996.
Margaret worked at Texasgulf Sulphur for many years, first as a telephone operator then later as a secretary. She enjoyed baking, working in her yard, watching her grandchildren, crocheting and being involved with the stocking ministry with First Baptist Church. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Molly Slacalek and Charles Solomon.
Margaret is survived by her daughter, Sherrie Hardin and husband, S. Craig of El Campo, son, Dan Flagg and wife, Sandy of Ledbetter, grandchildren, Matthew Hardin and wife, Melissa, Joshua Hardin and wife, Gabriella, Jennifer Dees and husband, Chris and Steven Flagg, great-grandchildren, Rachel Dees, Freya Hardin and one on the way.
Visitation will be held on Friday, September 3 at the Wharton Funeral Home after 5 p.m., graveside services will be held on Saturday, September 4 at 10 a.m. at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery in Wharton.
Condolences may be left at whartonfuneralhome.com.
Funeral services are under the directions of Wharton Funeral Home.
