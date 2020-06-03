Delia Guerra, 75, of Wharton, passed away on Thursday, May 28, 2020, in a Sugar Land hospital following a brief illness. Delia was born Oct. 9, 1944 in Beeville to the late Gebardo and Vicenta Salinas Casarez.
Delia was raised in the Beeville area and graduated from A.C. Jones High School in Beeville in 1964. She later attended and graduated from the University of Houston – Victoria, earning her teaching and kindergarten certificates. She married Arnold Guerra in Beeville on Aug. 12, 1967. Delia moved to Wharton in 1966 and began her teaching career at Alabama Road School (now C.G. Sivels Elementary School). For over 35 years, she taught first and second grades. She was a member of the Texas State Teachers Association and the National Education Association. Delia was also very active at Holy Family Catholic Church where she was a long-time member. She was a member of the High School Scholarship Committee and the Catholic Daughters of America Court 1990. She also was the scheduler for the Extraordinary Ministers of the Eucharist. Delia also enjoyed working in her yard, keeping their one-acre tract of carpet grass freshly mowed and tending to her 21 pecan and mesquite trees. She helped make and distribute prayer blankets to many family and friends. Delia also enjoyed watching westerns on TV, was an avid reader of drama books and keeping up to date with politics.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister Angelita Price and brother-in-law Tony Price.
Delia is survived by her husband of 52 years, Arnold Guerra of Wharton; son Lloyd Guerra and wife Jennifer of San Marcos; sisters: Lydia Perez and husband Mario, Gloria Baggio and husband Juan, and Yolanda Thomas and husband Norwood (Bo); brother Rene Casarez and wife Nora; and her two granddaughters: Liana and Aliya.
Visitation was held on Tuesday, June 2 at Wharton Funeral Home after 5 p.m. with a rosary recited at 7 p.m. by the Catholic Daughters. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, June 3 at 10 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church in Wharton with Father Bob Knippenberg. Burial will be in the Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery in Wharton.
Funeral services under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at whartonfuneralhome.com.
