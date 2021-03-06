Virginia Lee Kutach, 78, passed away peacefully at Matagorda Regional Medical Center on Feb. 25, 2021. She was born Dec. 11, 1942.
She is survived by her sons: Stephen and wife Christie of Richmond, Michael of Richmond, and Brian and his wife Patty of Pottsville Ark.; grandchildren: Krystal Garza of Wharton, Kathleen Crayton and husband Kevin of Friendswood, Zachary Zepeda of Boling, Katelyn Mlcak and husband Jacob of Bellville, Brittany Sabula and husband Nick of Katy, and Jessica Hake and husband Justin of Conway, Ark.; great-grandchildren: Kendra Garza, Penelope and Axel Crayton, and Copeland and Keegan Mlcak.
She is also survived by her sisters: Barbara Kain and husband George, Peggy Pooley and husband Henry, Debbie Stephens and husband Michael, and Carolyn Noessel.
Mrs. Kutach was preceded in death by her husband Ervin, her daughter Carol Zepeda, her brother Harold White, and her parents Herschel and Annie Newlin.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Services under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home, 515 E. Boling Hwy. Wharton, TX 77488 979-532-3410 www.whartonfuneralhome.com
