John Kowalik, of Wharton, passed away on Sunday July 18, 2021, at the age of 55. He was born on October 26, 1965 in Montclair New Jersey to the late Zygmunt and Josephine Metzner Kowalik.
John was raised in the Rockport Fulton area and graduated from high school in 1983. He worked as a paramedic and administrator over emergency medical services for over 34 years. John married Tracy Mills on July 31, 1986 in Rockport. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, bbq with the family and tormenting his sister. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Andrew Kowalik.
He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Tracy Kowalik of Wharton, sons, Tristan James Kowalik and wife, Teri of Wharton and Jacob Taylor Kowalik of Wharton, sister, Eugenia Kowalik of Rockport. And one grandchild on the way.
Services for John Kowalik will be held on Monday, July 26 at 10 a.m. at the Wharton Civic Center. Burial will be in the Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery in Wharton. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Wharton EMS support group.
